Vestial Weatherspoon

Vestial Weatherspoon Obituary
WATERLOO – Vestial Weatherspoon, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (March 7, 2020), at home.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday (March 16), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Vestial was born on December 7, 1944 and was a daughter of the late Vaster and Essie Mae (Donald) Tucker. She was a registered nurse for many years and loved her job. Vestial was currently working as a nursing supervisor for Geneva General Hospital. She loved traveling, especially to Martha's Vineyard, shopping QVC and her dog Tazz.

She is survived by her husband, David Weatherspoon of Waterloo; sons Thomas Parker of Rochester, Steve (Thelma) Parker of Geneva and Terry Parker of Rochester; daughter, Charita (Pablo) Falbru of Geneva; son-in-law, Vaughn Nelson of Geneva; siblings Easter Tucker of Pittsford and Sandra Tucker Ransom of Geneva; grandchildren Stephanie Gandy, Jonathan Tucker, Anthony Parker, Darnell Parker, Vetta Parker, Savannah Parker, Josh Nelson and Miles Nelson; great-grandchildren Lorenzo Nelson and Ezekiel Coney; brother-in-law, Howard Akiens; and many more in-laws.

Vestial was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Y. Nelson in 2019; and brother, Andrew Harris.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
