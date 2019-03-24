NEWARK - Vicki Ann Tellier, 70, of Peirson Ave., died Thursday (March 21, 2019).
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 24) at the Schulz - Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark , where a service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Humane Society of Wayne County.
Vicki was born in Lyons on August 16, 1948. She was the daughter of Arthur and Mollie Davis Tellier. She worked as a Registered Nurse for NDC and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her Yankees and watching them on TV. She also loved her animals.
She is survived by sister, Marlene (Albert) Tellier Simizon; three nephews and one niece Troy (Eva), Tammy, Tyson (Angenette) and Peter II Simizon; great-nieces and nephews Rachel, Marissa, Connor, Elijah, Bronson Simizon; Aunt Jean Tellier; and Vicki's dog, Max.
