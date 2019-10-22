Home

Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Victor J. Gaspar Obituary
CANANDAIGUA – Victor J. Gaspar, age 79, passed away on Friday (October 18, 2019).

Friends may call Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario Co. Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Benedict Gaspar; two sons,Victor S. (Lisa) Gaspar and Manuel B. Gaspar; granddaughter, Carly; sister, Dolores Berry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
