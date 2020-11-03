1/1
Victor J. Paige
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Victor J. Paige, 76, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away Thursday (October 29, 2020) from complications due to covid.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service and interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, N.Y. will be held at a later date. A celebration of Victor's life will be planned in the spring.

Vic was born on September 9, 1944 in Massena, N.Y. The son of the late Victor J. and Margaret Paige. He was a 1966 graduate of SUNY Oswego College from the Industrial Arts program and was fortunate to have a career that he loved, teaching over 40 different Technology classes at Penn Yan Academy, until his retirement in 2000.

Be it a charter boat captain, coach, stock car pit crew and driver, a licensed real estate agent or colleague, hopefully your memory of Victor includes his sense of fair play, integrity, creativity, strength, determination and wonderful wit.

He is survived by his wife, Ann S Paige; daughter Vanessa (Paul Kogut) and their daughter, Aurora; son Jason (Christine) Paige and their children, Lucas, Joseph and Silas; sisters Alexandria (Fred) Gilman, Margaret (Wayne) Kinney, Gloria (John) Horan and Kathy (Tom) Phillips; as well as stepsons Brett and Kyle Gobe.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Paige; and sisters Victoria and Robin Paige.

To light a candle of remembrance or to share a memory of Vic with his family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved