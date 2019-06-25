Vincent J. McGavisk Sr.

Obituary
DANSVILLE, N.Y.–Vincent J. McGavisk Sr., age 88, passed away June 21, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Chamberlin–Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church, Elizabeth St., Dansville.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Ciccarelli) McGavisk.

