GENEVA – Vincent R. Natelli, Jr., 58, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (October 29, 2020) at his home.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Funeral Services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions, in his memory may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.

Vince was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the Vincent R. Natelli Sr., and the late Honor Sullivan.

He was employed for the City of Geneva for over 31 years and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.

He is survived by his father, Vincent R. Natelli Sr., of Geneva; his soulmate, Valerie Cichinelli; his sister, Kelly (Ted) Sahrle of Geneva; nephews Jacob and Joshua Sahrle; stepchildren Shawn, Apryle (Mark) Dutcher, Leah (Michael) Cichinelli-Romano, Josie (Isaiah) Donovan and Ronnie Cichinelli Jr.; Step-grandchildren Gianna Romano, Sophia Romano, Romeo Donovan, Maxwell Cichinelli, Milo and Santino Donovan and Georgina Dutcher.

He was predeceased by his wife, Melinda Natelli; and his mother, Honor Natelli.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
