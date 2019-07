SODUS–Viola H. Allen, 94, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Friday (June 28).Family and friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (July 2) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery.For those wishing, memorial may be made to Alton Fire Department, PO Box 2, Alton, NY 14413 or to , 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620 in her memory.Viola was born December 6, 1924 in the Town of Rose, a daughter to the late John B. and Genevieve Hotel Smith . She worked at Newark Developmental Center in Newark as an attendant.Viola is survived by two daughters Jennie Sedore of Sodus and Judy Munson of Sodus; son, Robert Allen of Sodus; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces; and nephews.Predeceased by her husband, Maurice in 2002; son, Wayne Allen in 2009; granddaughter, Amy Allen; and brother, Irving Smith.