SODUS–Viola H. Allen, 94, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Friday (June 28).
Family and friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (July 2) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery.
For those wishing, memorial may be made to Alton Fire Department, PO Box 2, Alton, NY 14413 or to , 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620 in her memory.
Viola was born December 6, 1924 in the Town of Rose, a daughter to the late John B. and Genevieve Hotel Smith. She worked at Newark Developmental Center in Newark as an attendant.
Viola is survived by two daughters Jennie Sedore of Sodus and Judy Munson of Sodus; son, Robert Allen of Sodus; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces; and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Maurice in 2002; son, Wayne Allen in 2009; granddaughter, Amy Allen; and brother, Irving Smith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019