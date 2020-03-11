|
GENEVA – Viola J. Ciancaglini, age 96, of Geneva passed away on Monday (March 9, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (March 12) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society or a charity of ones choice.
Viola was born on March 5, 1924 in Geneva, the daughter of the late Clifford and Frances Jayne Dimon. She retired after many years from Ames Department Store.
She was a member of St. Francis deSales Church. Viola loved spending time with her family and the pride and joy of her life were her grandchildren. She loved gardening and canning especially sauce, tomatoes and making jam. She cooked big meals for the holidays always inviting all the relatives.
She is survived by her children Louis R. (Terry) Ciancaglini of Geneva, Tammy (Bruce) Jensen of Geneva, Donna (Dan) Brown of Stanley and Rodger (Pornrut) Ciancaglini of Rushville; grandchildren Cassondra (Jason) Monahan, Matthew (Audrey) Ciancaglini, Robert Jensen and Jeffrey (Alison) Jensen, Danielle, Jaret and Katelyn Brown, Christopher and Nicholas Ciancaglini; great-grandchildren Matthew and Sophia Monahan, Kai Ciancaglini, Gabriel and Jordan Jensen; sister, Evelyn Pelmear of Virginia; brother, Leonard (Wendy) Dimon of Geneva; brothers-in-law Joseph Ciancaglini and Sully (Gloria) Ciancaglini; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her pets Milo and Bailey.
Viola was predeceased by her husband, Louis A. Ciancaglini; infant children Rodney and Mary; sister, Elizabeth Bailey; brothers Erwin Dimon and Ivan Dimon.
The family would like to thank Geneva Living Center North 1st floor for their wonderful care for our mother/grandmother while she was a resident there and the Geneva General Hospital staff on 2 West for the compassionate treatment of our mother and us during her final days.
