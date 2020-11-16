Sending my deepest condolence and sympathy on the passing of my cousin Vi. I can think of such wonderful family and traditional memories with the Guererri's from Angelo Street. Rest in Peace Vi sending prayers and thought to her children grandchildren great grandchildren and the rest of the Guererri Family. You are now reunited with Pete. Your cousin Kathy Guererri Heatherly You will be missed.

