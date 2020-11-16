GENEVA – Violet J. Guererri, 86, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on Thursday (November 12, 2020) at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (November 19) at St. Stephen's Church, 48 Pulteney St., Geneva, N.Y. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to WNY Heroes or the Beverly Animal Shelter.
Violet was born in Fremont, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Emma Wilcox Trim. Violet was proud to be a member of the Geneva High class of '53. She obtained her business certificate degree from Freeman's Business School, Geneva in 1955. In June of 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Peter Guererri. Violet was an active volunteer in her community. She served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years and had a positive impact on the lives of her scouts. She was actively involved in fundraising for her children's schools St. Stephens, St. Francis and DeSales High School.
She was fond of taking her four children, and later her grandchildren, on adventures to help them learn about the world around them. When her husband passed away in 1985 she took over the leadership of T & G Electrical Supplies and ran that until 2008. She was an avid golfer and euchre player. She enjoyed genealogy research with her daughters. She LOVED the Yankees and had a loving rivalry with Steve and his NY Mets and Tom and his Red Sox. Even in her golden years, she was still a leader in everything she became involved in and she focused on advocating for those around her and letting them know they were loved.
Besides her parents, Violet was predeceased by her husband, Peter Guererri who died on March 18, 1985; her mother and father-in-law Teresa and Joseph Guererri; sister-in-law, Kelly Guererri; her Aunt Jennie Guererri; and her Uncle Al (Dorothy) Guererri.
She is survived by her children Stephen (Anne) Guererri of Seneca Falls, Carol (Kent) Guererri of Buffalo, Diane (Steve) Fuchs of Palmyra, and Tom (Kristine) Guererri of Canandaigua; brothers-in-law Sam Guererri and Chip (Carol) Guererri, both of Geneva; sister-in-law, Roseanne Guererri (John DeSain) of Geneva.
After raising her own family, Grandma Vi dedicated herself to the lives of her 10 grandchildren. Her grandchildren, in turn gave her 14 great-grandchildren. Violet is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family friends.
Violet leaves her family and friends a lasting legacy of HOPE.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
