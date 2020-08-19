NEWARK - Virginia D'Orio, 87, died Saturday (August 15, 2020) at DeMay Living Center
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Thursday (August 20) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following calling hours on Thursday (August 20) at 8:00 p.m.
Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
Mrs. D'Orio was born on March 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna Liebetrau Wagner.
Virginia is survived by a brother, Herbert (Linda) Wagner; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore in 1989; two sisters Madeline Aikey and Anna Rokitski