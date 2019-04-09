Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. (Angelo) DeTorio. View Sign





Friends may call Wednesday (April 10) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. A Mass will be Thursday (April 11) at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker (St Michael's) Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church (St. Michael's) 3 Holley St., Lyons.



Virginia (Nana) was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was an active member of St Michael's church in Lyons giving her time and talents wherever they were needed. She was an active member of the community over many decades and touched many lives.



She is survived by her children Carol (Michael) Kennedy, Diane (Dennis) McCabe, Larry (Dee) DeTorio and Joseph (Amy) DeTorio; her grandchildren Joshua (Amy) and Samuel (Stacey) Kennedy, Andrew (Jessica) and Luke McCabe, Staci (Dylan) O'Quain, Marci DeTorio, Christopher (Christina) DeTorio and Elizabeth (Anthony) Simonetta; her great-grandchildren Conor Kennedy, Joey McCabe, Audreyana and Domonic DeTorio and Samina and Theodore Simonetta; her sister, Carmella Angelo and sister-in-law, Lottie Angelo.



Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Sr. who died in 1993; her parents Costanzo and Carmina (Magnotta) Angelo; her brothers Louis, Victor and Peter Angelo; her sisters Antoinette DeLeo and Mary Vitti.



She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.



77 Williams Street

Lyons , NY 14489

