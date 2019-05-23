GENEVA – Virginia M. Grant, 93, of Slosson Lane, passed away on Tuesday (May 21) at Geneva General Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (May 28) in St. Stephen's Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Virginia was born in Lowville, N.Y. and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. She was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Matuszak. She graduated from Lowville High School, class of 1944 and received her Registered Nursing degree from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in 1947. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her son, Gregory R. (Margaret Kime) Grant of Geneva; her daughters Nancy (Peter) Smith of Geneva and Linda J. (Kevin) Birmingham of Sparrow Bush, N.Y.; grandchildren Kelly L Birmingham, Megan A. (Brian) Webey, Shannon (David Giancola) Smith, Melissa Smith and Rebecca Smith.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory J. Grant in 1979.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019