NEWARK - Virginia O. Policano, "Ginny" 81, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday (February 4, 2020).
Virginia's services will be at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Virginia, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Virginia "Ginny" was born on March 4, 1938, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Irving and Dorothy Oakleaf. After graduating from Lyons High School in 1956, Ginny worked at New York Telephone as an operator and in the personnel office. She married Thomas on July 18, 1959, and left the telephone company to raise her children. When her children were older, Ginny was employed part-time at Sears. Later she worked full-time at the Newark Developmental Center as a telephone operator and then in the human resource management office as the health benefits administrator. She greatly enjoyed her job in which she was responsible for administering the health benefits program for all employees and retirees. In her spare time, Ginny enjoyed reading, shopping for clothes, and spending time with family. She was passionate about politics and the humane treatment of animals.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas; son, John Policano of Newark, N.Y.; daughter, Leigh (Robert) Prescott of Fairport, N.Y.; two grandchildren Emily and Allison Prescott; sister, Jean Keenan of Geneva N.Y.; several nieces, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to thank Lifetime Care for their assistance in helping Ginny maintain comfort within her home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020