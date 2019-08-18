Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia (Tiballi) Safford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Jinny" (Tiballi) Safford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Jinny" (Tiballi) Safford Obituary
GENEVA – Virginia "Jinny" (Tiballi) Safford passed away on July 28, 2019, at the University Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be from 9-10 a.m. on Friday (August 23) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery. The Rev. Phyllis Granger of the First Baptist Church will officiate.

The family will then gather lakeside to reminisce about growing up with Aunt Jinny and all of our Aunts and Uncles. Known to all as "Jinny", our Aunt had a signature style, she was active in her church, at First Baptist in Geneva, and she loved children with a passion. Her nieces and nephews were the light of her life.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Joseph Lombardo (and Paul, Joe, Francine and George), Daniel and Debbie Tiballi (and Daniel and Christine), Richard and Denise Tiballi (and Richard John), Rachel Guenther (and Eric), (Toni Marie Tiballi), Douglas and Nancy Tiballi, Rachel Rago Bruzee (and Nicolas Madia), and Jolene Schleigh Arena; and several great-great nieces and nephews whom she cherished.

She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters Quinto Tiballi, Nicolas Tiballi, Carolina Tiballi Lombardo, Violet Tiballi Carol, Maria Tiballi Schleigh, E. Thelma Tiballi Rago, and her nephew and niece Ronald Tiballi and Rose Tiballi.

Huntington Living Center staff has cared dearly for her for the last 5 years and we are grateful to each of them. Jinny is reunited with her parents and siblings and at peace now with God in heaven.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now