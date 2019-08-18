|
|
GENEVA – Virginia "Jinny" (Tiballi) Safford passed away on July 28, 2019, at the University Hospital in Syracuse.
Calling hours will be from 9-10 a.m. on Friday (August 23) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery. The Rev. Phyllis Granger of the First Baptist Church will officiate.
The family will then gather lakeside to reminisce about growing up with Aunt Jinny and all of our Aunts and Uncles. Known to all as "Jinny", our Aunt had a signature style, she was active in her church, at First Baptist in Geneva, and she loved children with a passion. Her nieces and nephews were the light of her life.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews Joseph Lombardo (and Paul, Joe, Francine and George), Daniel and Debbie Tiballi (and Daniel and Christine), Richard and Denise Tiballi (and Richard John), Rachel Guenther (and Eric), (Toni Marie Tiballi), Douglas and Nancy Tiballi, Rachel Rago Bruzee (and Nicolas Madia), and Jolene Schleigh Arena; and several great-great nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters Quinto Tiballi, Nicolas Tiballi, Carolina Tiballi Lombardo, Violet Tiballi Carol, Maria Tiballi Schleigh, E. Thelma Tiballi Rago, and her nephew and niece Ronald Tiballi and Rose Tiballi.
Huntington Living Center staff has cared dearly for her for the last 5 years and we are grateful to each of them. Jinny is reunited with her parents and siblings and at peace now with God in heaven.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019