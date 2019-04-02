Walter Clifford Hausner, age 89, of Geneva passed away at home on Sunday (March 31, 2019).



A Graveside Service at Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be announced at a later date.



The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Walt's memory to kindly consider Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 1 Dipronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Walt was born in Interlaken on September 9, 1929, a son of the late Charles and Anna (Emmons) Hausner. He graduated from Interlaken High School in1947 and joined the United States Army in 1951. Walt honorably served during the Korean War and was selected to be a member of the Army Security Agency. For many years, he was employed by Prudential Insurance as an insurance agent. Walt's passion in life was the outdoors. He enjoyed any time spent outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and trapping. An active member of the North American Trap Collector's Association, Walt travelled up to this year to all types of Trap Collector shows. In addition to trap collecting, Walt was member of several organizations including the Empire State Arms Collectors Association, Ducks Unlimited, South Seneca and MacDougall Sportmen's Clubs, VFW in Ovid, American Legion in Geneva, the Masonic Lodge Farmerville Union Lodge #0183 in Interlaken, and the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.



Walt was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Hausner; two children Kimberly (Bob Smith) Naccarato and Bill Hausner; three grandchildren Nicole English, Billy Hausner, and Ryan Naccarato; great grandson, Joshua "Den" Cooper; two sisters Helen Bassett and Wanda Beardslee; sister and brother-in-law, Emma and Jack Christensen; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by a brother, Heber Hausner; sister-in-law, Thelma Hausner; and brother-in-law, Howard Bassett.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019