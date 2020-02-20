|
|
GENEVA – Walter "Butch" Democko, 78, of Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 21) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Members of Geneva Council #272 Knights of Columbus will meet at 6:30 p.m. for services for their departed brother.
Prayer Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (February 22) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions, may be made to Thrive to Survive, Ontario Yates Hospice, or to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Butch was born in Johnstown, Pa. and has resided in Geneva for many years. He was the son of the late John and Mildred Democko. He was a pipe fitter for Local 13 and was a member of Geneva Council #272 Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion, Local 13 and Our Lady of Peace Parish. Butch was strong in his faith, a devoted husband, proud father and even prouder grandpa. He enjoyed hunting, boating, his long walks and traveling all over the east coast to watch his grandchildren's sporting events. Butch was always happy to lend a hand when something needed fixing. He was loved by all who met him and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia "Patti"; his son, Joseph (Gia) Democko of Goldsboro, N.C.; his daughter, Gina (Todd) Prince of Hilton; his sisters Carol Bellis Webster of Va. and Mary (Ronald) Morganti of Ariz.; five grandchildren Nicholas and Gabrielle Prince, Gianna, Joey and Zach Democko; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Doris Diehl; and brothers Robert and John Democko.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneyfhbennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020