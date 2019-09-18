|
NORTH ROSE – Angels escorted Walter N. Agnew, Jr. as he was accepted into Jesus' arms on September 11, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 21) at the North Rose United Methodist Church, Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial in Rose Cemetery to follow.
He was born in Brighton, N.Y., the son of the late Walter Newton Agnew, Sr. and Ivy Durga Agnew. Walter, Jr. attended Brighton schools and was a boy scout before entering the U.S. Navy in 1945. He then graduated from U of R in 1951, where he met his loving wife Carol.
Walter was most honest, loyal and responsible all his life. He is a member of the North Rose United Methodist Church where he was a choir member and the treasurer for eight years. He was also a member of the North Rose/Wolcott Rotary for 20 years and the American Legion. Walter loved to travel with his family, work on house projects, Lawrence Welk shows, dancing and loved his many friends.
Walter and Carol married on June 14, 1952 and had three sons James, who passed on December 25, 2018 (wife, Connie) of Sacramento, Calif., Raymond (Lynne) of Endicott, N.Y., and Thomas (Suzanne) of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren Jeff, Jessica, Aimee, Ryan, Michael and Corinne; and seven great-grandchildren. Walter is also survived by his brother, Martin C. Agnew and wife Helen, and their four daughters and families; brother-in-law, Frank Dennis and wife, Katharine.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Jean and Lee Edmonds.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019