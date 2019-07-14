ALTON– Walter Robert Mourey, affectionately known as "Bud," age 93, went home to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, Sunday (July 8).



A Memorial Service celebrating Bud Mourey's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (July 20) the Alton Gospel Tabernacle, 5849 Route 14, Alton, N.Y.



Bud was born in Geneva, N.Y. in 1926. Bud was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend to many. He was well known in the area as an avid sportsman and a furrier for many years.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 74 years, Ellen; son, Nathan "Nate" (wife, Joann, deceased); daughter, Barbara Mourey Jackson (husband William, deceased); ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren as well.



Bud is predeceased by his brother, Clair "Curly" Mourey; and his son, Walter "Skip" Mourey Jr.