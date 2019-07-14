Walter Robert "Bud" Mourey (1926 - 2019)
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Alton Gospel Tabernacle
5849 Route 14
Alton, NY
Obituary
ALTON– Walter Robert Mourey, affectionately known as "Bud," age 93, went home to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, Sunday (July 8).

A Memorial Service celebrating Bud Mourey's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (July 20) the Alton Gospel Tabernacle, 5849 Route 14, Alton, N.Y.

Bud was born in Geneva, N.Y. in 1926. Bud was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend to many. He was well known in the area as an avid sportsman and a furrier for many years.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 74 years, Ellen; son, Nathan "Nate" (wife, Joann, deceased); daughter, Barbara Mourey Jackson (husband William, deceased); ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren as well.

Bud is predeceased by his brother, Clair "Curly" Mourey; and his son, Walter "Skip" Mourey Jr.
