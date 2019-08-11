|
|
LAKEMONT–Wanda Jane VanSkiver, age 88, of Lakemont, N.Y. died peacefully in the comfort of her home, with family at her side, on Sunday (August 4, 2019).
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (August 17) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lucinda O'Leary officiating. Burial will follow in Lakemont Cemetery, Hayes Rd. Lakemont, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad 12 Union St. Dundee, NY 14837 or to the .
Wanda was born February 6, 1931 in Reading Center, N.Y., the daughter of the late Stanley Jacob and Theresa (McCoy) Miller. She graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1948. On July 20, 1949 in Reading Center Community Church she married the late Fay J. VanSkiver, who passed away on January 27, 2006.
She was the book keeper for her husband's business, Fay Van Skiver Garage in Dundee, N.Y. A loving and caring woman, she returned to continue her education by earning her L.P.N. from Geneva School of Nursing, when she was in her early 40s; and became a private duty home health nurse.
Mrs. VanSkiver was a very active community member, having helped in many positions in the Lakemont Congregational Christian Church, having been a past treasurer, secretary, trustee, and choir member, as well as serving on the Pastor/Parish relation committee jointly with the Rock Stream Presbyterian Church. She was a former member of Home Bureau, the Red Hat Society, and the Lakemont Cemetery Board. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, canning, glass collecting, raising chickens and horses, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kathryn E. (Richard) Bourgault of Ludington, Mich.; her son, Hallaren F.(Judith) VanSkiver of Watkins Glen; three grandsons Eric (Tracey) VanSkiver of Watkins Glen, Jonathan (Amanda) Bourgault of St. John's, Mich., Tyson (Kirstin) VanSkiver of Queens, N.Y.; four great-grandchildren Olivia, Natalie, and Lucas VanSkiver, and Emerson Bourgault; two sisters Joyce Blank of Burdett, N.Y., and Carol Babcock of Altamont Springs, Fla.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband; she was predeceased by a brother, Floyd S. Miller; and a sister, Dorinda Miller.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019