STANLEY - Warner A. "Squirt" Davis, Sr., age 90, died Friday (July 5, 2019) at The Homestead in Penn Yan.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday (July 11) at Little Church Cemetery. A Reception at the Hall Fire House will follow at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hall Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Hall, NY 14463; or to the Homestead Activities Fund, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
"Squirt" was born Feb. 11, 1929 to the late Arthur and Gladys Ellis Davis. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Feb. 27, 1960 he married Janet Norman at the Union Congregational Church in Hall.
"Squirt" retired from the Town of Seneca Highway Department in 1991. He drove for Ron Long's Trucking after his retirement. "Squirt" was a former member of the Hall Fire Department.
"Squirt" is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Norman Davis; daughter, Janette (Ronald Barrett) Decker; son, Warner A. "Red" Davis, Jr.; grandchildren Nathan Waffner, Danielle (Tim) Smith, Brent (Laura) Davis, Savannah Murtaugh, Logan Davis, Gavin Davis, Jillian (Chris) Boccacino and Garret Decker; great-grandchildren Jordan Smith, Owen Smith, Parker Curtis, Lesli Curtis and Ella Boccacino; sister-in-law, "Dee" Davis; brother, George (Betty) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
"Squirt" was predeceased by his sister, Marian Boddery; and three brothers, Edwin "Jammer" Davis, Robert J. Davis, Sr., and Jack Davis.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 7 to July 9, 2019