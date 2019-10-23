|
PHELPS - Wayne B. Williams, 63, surrounded by loved ones, went home to Jesus on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday (October 26) at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church with a reception immediately following in the Grace Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Phelps Volunteer Fire and Ambulance PO Box 81, Phelps, NY 14532 or Clifton Springs United Methodist Church 1 E. Main Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Wayne was born on July 9, 1956 in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of the late Raymond and Helen Campbell Williams. Following an education in electrical engineering, Wayne was a Field Service Technician for KW Control Systems in Middletown, N.Y. He traveled throughout the United States, Japan and West Germany servicing power systems. He then worked for Unisys Technical Services before bringing his computer mastermind to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. as the Senior Technology Support Specialist. It is at The Colleges where he found his "work" home, beloved by many students, co-workers, staff and faculty for his computer technology expertise, friendly attitude, and patience with those less technologically inclined. He loved his HWS family and was bestowed with the ROCK Award for his admirable qualities in the workplace. The community as a whole benefited from Wayne's computer proficiency since he would regularly help out neighbors, the church and friends.
In May of 1999, Wayne married the love of his life, Diane (Flewelling) Williams. Together they adopted Bell, their cherished dog, who survives him. He was a member of the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church and the ACME Men's Christian Group.
He was a repository of factoids and witty quips, an avid coffee drinker, foody, camper and beach-goer. Whatever brought the family together, was where he wanted to be.
Besides his wife Diane, Wayne is survived by his two daughters Tammy (Ray) Halteman and Jackie (Stephen) Doyle. He is the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren Danielle (Alex) Thomas, Breanne (Matt) McDavid, Troy (Kara)Halteman, Morgan (Jeff) Kowalski, Ryan Doyle, Caitlyn Doyle, Grace "Pep" Doyle;two great-grandchildren Tommy Kowalski and Cora Thomas.
He is also survived and treasured by his adored sister and brother-in-law Wendy and Paddy Cifu and their three children, whom he thought of as his own Little Paddy (Christine) Cifu, Thomas (Alli) Cifu and Chrissy "Sparkle" Cifu along with four great nieces and nephews Ryley, Ella, Thomas and Brianna Cifu.
Additionally and equally loved and survived by Diane's siblings, Larry (Peggy)Frankenfield, Jim (Jane) Frankenfield, Durell (Beth) Frankenfield and Darlene (Steve) Halteman. A special thanks to Darlene for her care of Diane and Wayne during his last days.
Wayne will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019