PHELPS – Wayne C. Lambert, 87 formerly of Phelps, died Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N,Y.
In keeping with family wishes, a private service will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery,Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457, 1346 St. Rt. 96, Phelps, NY, 14532.
Wayne was born December 19, 1932, in Fayette, N.Y., the son of Claude and Marie Forschauer Lambert. He was a graduate of Phelps High School. Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1954 to 1956. He retired after many years of employment with Garlock's in Palymra, N.Y.
Wayne was a longtime member of Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona B. Lambert of Waterloo, N.Y.; daughters Barbara(Ronald) Gordner of Schertz, Texas and April (Michael) Conklin of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; grandchildren Darrien Quagliata, Ryan (Taylor) Gordner, Brandon (Gabrielle)Gordner, and Cameron Gordner; great-grandchildren Kathryn Gordner, Isabelle Gordner, Ryder Gordner, Olivia Gordner, and Brandon Gordner, Jr.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Stanley and Dayton Lambert.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020