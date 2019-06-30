BLUFF POINT– Wayne D. Garren, age 87, passed away Thursday (June 27), at F.F. Thompson Hospital after a brief illness.
As per his wishes, there will be no services.
If wished, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Scott); two children Lorraine (Kevin) Skardinski and Gregory (Sarah) Garren. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Andrew Garren and Robbie Skardinski. Also, close brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Joyce Bluteau; and brother, James (Sallie) Garren.
Wayne is a veteran of the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was born July 24, 1931 in Malone, N.Y. to David and Gertrude Garren. He later moved to Bluff Point in 1948, where he worked briefly in his father's store before entering the Army. After the service, he was employed at Tillman's Flooring and by Sutherland's Builders from which he retired in 1993.
Wood working was his passion, and he could often be found in his shop overlooking Keuka Lake building something. He took up "chasing golf balls" after he and Barb retired to Zephyrhills, Florida. When able, he loved attending his grandsons sporting events. He was a life long New York Yankees fan.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019