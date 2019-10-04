|
|
SENECA CASTLE- Wayne D. Keech of Seneca Castle, passed away on September 29, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon at 3 p.m. on Saturday (October 12) at the Seneca Castle Firehouse.
Memorial contributions, in his memory may be made to the Seneca Castle Fire Department where he was a member for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Estella (Pimm) Keech; children Douglas (Lisa) Keech of Seneca Castle, Doreen (Ron) Ferraro of Geneva, Doty (Joe Sieber) Whitney of Churchville, Dottie Whitney of East Aurora; favorite brother, Gary (Mary) Keech Nealis of Arizona; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019