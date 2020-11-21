SAVANNAH - Wayne L. Despaw, 74, passed away suddenly at Newark Wayne Community Hospital on November 16, 2020.
At his request there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Savannah American Legion, 1663 N. Main St., Savannah, NY 13146.
Wayne loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the great outdoors with his bears up north.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya (Bill) Morse; son, Shannon (Emily) Huser; grandchildren Andrew Morse, Elizabeth (Wyatt) Wachtell, Kaitlyn Morse, Jillian Morse, Travis Morse, Hannah Huser and Nathan Huser; great-grandchildren Kathleen and Kash Morse; brothers Eugene and Allen Despaw; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Beulah & Stanley Despaw; siblings Dale, Janet, Beverly and Stanley Jr. Despaw.
Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, N.Y. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com