PHELPS/CANANDAIGUA – Wayne L. Keller, age 74, died on Thursday (January 16, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday (January 24, 2020) at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua 3024 Cooley Road Canandaigua NY 14424.
It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Road Geneva NY 14456 or Center for Nonviolent Communication 9301 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 204 Albuquerque, NM 87112-2861 USA or visit cnvc.org
Wayne was born on June 7, 1945 in Fort Smith Arkansas, the son of the late George and Helen Hildebrandt Keller. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War serving from 1968 through 1972. He was an Adjunct Professor at Elmira and Keuka Colleges. He was also an Elementary Science teacher at Canandaigua Academy. Wayne was a life-long long distance runner. He enjoyed restoring sports cars, furniture making and refurbishing old homes. Wayne was a Naturalist and also a peace activist. He could be seen in Phelps on Saturdays standing for peace. He was also proud to work for the Center for Non-Violent Communication (Cnvc.org). Wayne was a Clown for many years, clowning for the youth group at church. He and his wife Kathleen enjoyed extensive traveling across Europe and South America.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathleen Keller of Phelps; two daughters Elizabeth (Brian) Sullivan of Fairport and Margaret (William) Lally of Phelps; grandchildren Luciana and Owen Sullivan, William Lally III and Robert Lally.
He was predeceased by his brother, George Bruce Keller.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020