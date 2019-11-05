|
|
PENN YAN – Wendy Lou Havill, age 64, of Penn Yan, N.Y., died Tuesday (October 29, 2019) after a short battle with cancer at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Honoring her wishes there are no calling hours.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the convenience of the family on a date to be announced.
Wendy was a highly respected Front End Supervisor and Cashier Trainer employed by Wegmans in Geneva, and Canandaigua, N.Y., among various other locations training employees; her illness forced early retirement.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019