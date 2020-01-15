|
|
LYONS – Wilbur L. Gorley, 80, passed away Friday (January 10, 2020).
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (January 18) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons., NY 14489 in his memory.
Wilbur was born June 23, 1939 in Rochester, a son to the late William and May Liddel Gorley. He was a veteran of the Navy. Wilbur retired from Kodak in 1991 and then worked for Lyons Central School as a Bus Driver for the next 23 years working with special needs students.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, William (Cindy) Gorley; daughter, Kim (Ken, Jr.) Benson; step-daughter, Regina Matteson; step-son, Brian (Margaret) Pelletier; 13 grandchildren Melissa, Mindy, John, Ken III, William, Laura, David, Brandon, Brianna, Blake, Jonathan, Kayla and Derek; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Shirley) Gorley; sister, Jean (James) Laughlin; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by granddaughter, Alicia Giambera.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020