Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
301 East Miller Street
Newark, NY
Willard R. McBride Obituary
NEWARK–Willard R. McBride, 89, passed away on Monday (July 29, 2019) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Please join the family for Willard's memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 17)

at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Willard was born the son of the late Lloyd and Margaret (Dodds) McBride on Wednesday, September 11, 1929, in Warsaw, NY, however, Will was raised in Perry, N.Y. He worked on the family farm for several years before working as a carpenter with the Local 85 union in Rochester, N.Y. Will was a simple, quiet, hard-working man his entire life giving his help to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed bluegrass music, chocolate candies, freshwater fishing for trout, ice fishing for perch and was an avid gardener. Will and Millie would often ride his Goldwing motorcycle together on back country roads and around all of the Finger Lakes.

Willard will be remembered by his loving wife of 50 years, Mildred McBride; children Timothy McBride, Phil McBride, Kelly McBride and Lori Ladd; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. He will be sadly missed by many loved ones.

Will was predeceased by three brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
