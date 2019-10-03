|
William A. Conklin, 87, of Phelps, N.Y. passed away Tuesday (October 1, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital after a six-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (October 6) at the Phelps Fire Hall, Ontario Street, Phelps.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday (October 7) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus. The public is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill's name to Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, or Phelps Community Historical Society/Howe House.
Bill was a life long resident of Phelps, and the eldest of nine children to Arthur and Alma (King) Conklin. He joined the National Guard while in high school, graduating from Phelps High in 1952. Bill was drafted into the Army, serving two years at Camp Pickett, Virginia during the Korean War as a cook. After leaving the military, Bill worked for Geneva Milk Company and Everson's Dairy delivering milk door to door. He was employed as a press operator at Garlock's then an ink technician at Mobil Chemical before retiring in 1993. Bill worked part time for the village of Phelps at the transfer station, and as a beloved crossing guard, retiring again in 2014.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, with whom he traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Panama Canal, and 33 of the 50 United States. Their children include Cathy (Ed) Thomas of Newark, Bill Jr. (Rose) of Newark, Cindy (Rick) Bertou of Knoxville, Tenn., and Wayne (Sheri) of Clifton Springs. He was grandpa to 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill's surviving siblings include Donna Stone, Charles Conklin, Harry Conklin, Wayne Conklin, and Gloria Groescup.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019