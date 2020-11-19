GENEVA - William "Bill" A. Reed, MD, 86, died unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
A private interment with full military honors will take place in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and a memorial mass will occur at the family's convenience. There will be no prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church in Geneva or Geneva General Hospital.
Bill was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to William and Sarah Reed. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed a residency in urology while serving in the US Army. He was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division and was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service during a 1967-1968 tour of duty in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Medical Corps of the US Army. He was a proud veteran and shared stories of his service with his children and grandchildren.
In 1969, he moved to Geneva where he established a private urology practice at Geneva General Hospital and was a member of the American Urological Association. After his retirement in 1993, he continued to enjoy his hobbies of hunting, yard work, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Bernice "Bernie" Reed; children Anne (James) Weed and Bill Reed; beloved grandchildren Kathryn Weed, Jonathan Weed and Thomas Weed; and sister, Dolores Reed of N.H.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his daughter-in-law, Shani Reed.
