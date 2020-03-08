Home

William B. Robinson Obituary
NAPLES – William B. Robinson, age 73, died March 5,2020.

Friends may call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday (March 11) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Rushville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Happy Tails, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Bill was a graduate of Middlesex Valley High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bill was retired from Kodak in Rochester. He enjoyed fishing and going to the Finger Lakes Casino.

Bill is survived by his companion, Michael Fitzgerald of Naples; siblings Helen Hosmer, Terry (Nancy) Robinson, Phyllis Boyd, Ann Dawson, and Alberta Jackson; best friends Paul Ikewood and Hope Baker; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Robinson family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
