SODUS – William B. Tinklepaugh passed away on Tuesday (October 29, 2019) at age 97.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (November 5) in Sodus Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.
William is survived by his sons William (Gail), Philip (Kris), and Peter; grandchildren Brigette, Tammy, Ashley and Glen; and six great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019