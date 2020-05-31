GENEVA - William Charles Buell, 95, passed away on May 29, 2020 of natural causes (he did not have Covid-19).
Due to the coronavirus situation, no service is planned at this time.
Donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, the Geneva Food Pantry, or an animal shelter of your choice.
He was born September 10, 1924 in Canandaigua, N.Y. to Frederick and Margaret Buell and grew up in Bloomfield. He served in the Marine Corps during WWII, then graduated from the NYS Veterinary school at Cornell in 1953 and opened a practice in Palmyra, N.Y. In 1959 he moved to Geneva and joined Judd Gilmour in partnership. From 1967 until 2011, he owned and operated the Seneca Animal Hospital.
Bill was involved in many local groups including Rotary where he was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow, the Boys and Girls Club, Silver Sneakers, YMCA, Meals on Wheels. He donated to charities throughout his life.
He is survived by three children Arthur Buell of Turlock, Calif., Charles (Elizabeth) Buell of Appleton, Maine and Emily (Peter) Kuryla of Gorham; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend, Ellen Teneyck of Naples.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean Palmer Buell, in 2005; and his daughter, Ruth Schaeffer, in 2002.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
To share memories and to see a more complete obituary, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Due to the coronavirus situation, no service is planned at this time.
Donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, the Geneva Food Pantry, or an animal shelter of your choice.
He was born September 10, 1924 in Canandaigua, N.Y. to Frederick and Margaret Buell and grew up in Bloomfield. He served in the Marine Corps during WWII, then graduated from the NYS Veterinary school at Cornell in 1953 and opened a practice in Palmyra, N.Y. In 1959 he moved to Geneva and joined Judd Gilmour in partnership. From 1967 until 2011, he owned and operated the Seneca Animal Hospital.
Bill was involved in many local groups including Rotary where he was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow, the Boys and Girls Club, Silver Sneakers, YMCA, Meals on Wheels. He donated to charities throughout his life.
He is survived by three children Arthur Buell of Turlock, Calif., Charles (Elizabeth) Buell of Appleton, Maine and Emily (Peter) Kuryla of Gorham; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend, Ellen Teneyck of Naples.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean Palmer Buell, in 2005; and his daughter, Ruth Schaeffer, in 2002.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
To share memories and to see a more complete obituary, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.