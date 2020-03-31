Home

William C. "Bill" Klein


1968 - 2020
William C. "Bill" Klein Obituary
WATERLOO - Bill Klein, 52, passed away early Tuesday morning (March 24, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service in Little Church Cemetery, Stanley, as well as a memorial service in Cornelius N.C., at a time to be announced.

Bill's family request memorial contributions be directed to Transplant or .

Bill was born on February 17, 1968 in Rochester, the son of Robert and Jane M. (Eskildsen) Klein. He was a 1986 graduate of Waterloo High School and was a self-employed plumber in the area. He enjoyed playing the guitar, biking, boating and swimming.

Besides his parents, Bill is survived by his wife, Stacie Klein; his daughters Jessilyn Priester and Gabrielle Klein; his special friend, Beverly Podgorny; a half-brother, Jamie Klein; aunts Karen Neidigh, Roberta Palermo, Mary Ann Hillen and Margaret Smith; his uncle, Gene Klein; cousins Brad and Eric Neidigh.

Bill is preceded death by his maternal grandparents Myrtle and Herman Eskildsen; paternal grandparents Robert and Marion Klein; his uncle, Frances Klein.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020
