|
|
PENN YAN – William "Bill" Denison, age 79, passed away at home with family on Sunday (January 12, 2020).
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday (March 29, 2020) at the Penn Yan Elks Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Keuka Comfort Care Home 35 Rt. 54 Penn Yan, N.Y.
Bill was born on November 9, 1940 and raised in Penn Yan, N.Y. The son of Howard and Mildred (Bailey) Denison. He was a 1958 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. He was employed at the Veterans Affair Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y. for 32 years. In 1995, he started working at the Penn Yan Elks Club as a part-time bartender, retiring on December 31, 2015.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Johnson) Denison; sister, Barbara(Carrol) Wilson; son, Michael Denison; daughter, Deborah(Denison) Johnson; beloved grandchildren Derik (Amber), Dakota, Amber Denison; Ashleigh, Travis (Chemeron) and Brooke Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Caroline Johnson, Fla. and Paulette (Don) DeVita, Md.; aunt, Margaret Rogers; many nieces and nephews; as well as many friends; and his fury friend Baloo.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, George Johnson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020