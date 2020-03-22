|
|
William Donald Cram (Bill Cram), age 90, was a loving husband, terrific father, super grandfather and lived a "Cramtastic" life. He passed away peacefully at his home in Geneva, N.Y. on Wednesday morning, March 18 , 2020, holding the hand of his wife of 67 years, Phyllis.
The family plans to hold a memorial gathering, to be announced at a later date, in Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ability Partners Foundation (Happiness House) or Seneca County House of Concern.
Bill was born October 21, 1929, in Peterborough, N.H. Bill spent his childhood living in Keene, N.H. working various jobs in a variety of fields from leather tannery to cracker factory to selling cars in high school. He was a hard worker and lived an adventurous life. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and arrived at Sampson Air Force Base as a member of Flight One; the first Air Force group stationed at the base. While serving at Sampson, Bill went on a blind date with his wife, Phyllis Iversen, of Gorham. They joked all these years later that Bill was "still blind in love". After they married, the pair spent two years stationed in Germany where Bill served as an accountant for the Air Force. Following his service, Bill partnered with his brother-in-law, Richard Iversen to create Timberline Lumber which later merged with Wickes Lumber. In 1969 after leaving the lumber business, Bill started his own Chevrolet Dealership, Bill Cram Chevrolet. Bill was just awarded a plaque from General Motors commemorating his fifty years in the automotive industry. Throughout his years in the industry, Bill served as the Chairman of the New York State Automotive Dealer Association and was recognized with the Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award in 1991. He was also a devoted member of the N.Y. State Safety Group 430. His passion for giving back to the community was showcased through his involvement in the Seneca Falls Rotary and active role in the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce. As a Founding Member and previous Chair of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, Bill was instrumental in bringing new businesses to the community. In addition, Bill was a member of Ark Lodge #33 F&AM, Geneva Shrine Club, Damascus Temple, Valley of Rochester Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 396 and The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, N.Y.
Bill and Phyllis loved to travel, they explored the world together, but most of all they loved to spend summers in Geneva, and winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Whenever Bill traveled he was proud to say he was from the "Heart of the Finger Lakes".
Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Iversen) Cram; children William D. Cram, Jr. "BJ" (Sally) Cram, Bradley (Elizabeth Ravlin) Cram, Jill Hessney, and Amy Cram; his grandchildren Alexander Cram, Samantha (Craig Nash) Hessney, Benjamin Hessney, J. Christopher (Briana Costello) Ritter, Timothy Ritter, Rebecca Ritter and Sophie Ritter; and great-grandson, Thomas Steven Nash.
He was predeceased by his brother, Norris Cram; and son-in-law, Steven Hessney.
Bill was an amazing man and will truly be missed by all the lives he touched over the years.
