A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Liverpool, New York on Sunday (March 24) at 3:30 p.m. Bill will be buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in Peekskill N.Y. at the convenience of the family.



Bill's family requests that memorial contributions be directed to



Bill was born November 16, 1928 to Edward and Emmanetha (Brooks) Buffaloe in Peekskill, N.Y. In his life Bill taught at NCA and later owned and operated his own business in Brewster N.Y. Until his retirement in 1991. He also was a supervisor for Johnny on the spot. Bill was faithful to his heavenly father Jehovah for over 40 years. Bill also enjoyed telling people about Jehovah promises and showing them in the bible. Bill was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses in the year 1975. It was the best decision bill ever made and never regretted it.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, whom he married on January 22, 1955, Sylvia L. (Bostick) Buffaloe; his children Rose (Stewart) Lee of Riverdale Georgia, Blaine (Rochelle) of Charlotte North Carolina, Troy (Melanie) of East Syracuse, Corey (Ruth) of Waterloo, Tamara Thomas of Atlanta Georgia and Teddy Thomas of Poughkeepsie; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and many loving and caring friends.



