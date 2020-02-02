|
GENEVA – William Eannetta, age 90, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (January 29, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (February 4) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (February 5) at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held in the summer at Oak Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish or to Finger Lakes Ambulance.
William was born on March 27, 1929 in Geneva the son of the late John and Filomena Pane Eannetta. Bill was a graduate of Geneva High School, class of 1947. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War as a Radio Operator on both the USS Coral Sea and the USS Wright. He enjoyed attending the naval ship reunions for both ships he served aboard that were held all across the country. Bill retired after many years from Vance Metal Fabricators and started a small engine repair shop for a hobby.
Bill was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish and the Winnek post 396 American Legion. He was the last survivor of eight brothers and sisters, enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in the National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake and was a die hard Yankees Fan since birth and cheered on Syracuse Basketball during the Yankees off season.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children David (Debbie) Eannetta of Waterloo, Paul (Kathy) Eannetta of Florida, Tracy Eannetta of California and Terry Eannetta of California; step-children Rebecca Keith of New Jersey, Robyn Whittaker of Rochester, Kimberley (Talbert) Bentley of Alaska and Christopher Keith of Texas; grandchildren Trisha (Mike) Sarno, Mary (John) Conley, Paula Eannetta, Harrison Leavitt, Ian Keith and Kieran Bentley; great-grandchildren Gia, Gemma, Gwen, Molly and Mikaelo; several nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, John and Filomena; brothers and sisters Palma Felice, Fred "Ochy" Perry, Santa Guild, Clara McGraw, Bernard Eannetta, Laurence Eannetta, John Eannetta and Rosemary Matchett; grandson, Jordan Leavitt.
The family wishes to thank the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, White Springs Fire Department, Finger Lakes Ambulance and Geneva General Emergency Department for all the care they gave Bill.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
