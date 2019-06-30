GOUVERNEUR–William F. "Bill" Dusharm,a native of Gouverneur, 82, passed away on Tuesday (June 25) at Seneca Nursing Home in Waterloo, N.Y.



Calling hours were held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (June 29) followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Eric Harblin officiating and burial in Hailesboro Cemetery.



William was born in Gouverneur on November 21, 1936, the son of James and Alice (House) Dusharm. He lived on Adelia Street in Gouverneur before moving to the Finger Lakes area to be closer to family. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends and family, swimming, camping, and traveling.



He is survived by a brother, Gerald Dusharm of Newark; three sisters Dorothy Hart of Palmyra, Eleanor Finley of Ogdensburg, and Mary Lou House of Sodus Center; several nieces; and nephews.



Bill is predeceased by his parents; three brothers Charles, Walter, and Gordon Dusharm; four sisters Betty Skeels, Beverly Durham, Joyce LaSage, and Patricia Dusharm.