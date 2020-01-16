Home

William F. "Bill" Jensen


1964 - 2020
William F. "Bill" Jensen Obituary
PENN YAN – William "Bill" F. Jensen (55) of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (January 9, 2020) at home.

Private services will be held for the immediate family only.

Bill was born on April 25, 1964, in Geneva, N.Y. to Lyle Jensen and Martha Adams. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1982 and from Ohio Diesel Technical Institute in 1983. His interests included hunting, gardening, NASCAR, Steelers football and raising chickens and pigs.

He is survived by his parents; his stepmother, Emma Miller; his sister, Tamie (Ricky) Jones; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Leon Adams.

Condolences may be sent to the family by signing the guest book at www.weldonfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020
