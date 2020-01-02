|
PORT GIBSON – William F. Schall passed away on Thursday (December 19, 2019) at age 77.
Family and friends are invited to a Remembrance Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (January 4, 2020) at Port Gibson United Methodist Church, 2951 Greig Street, Port Gibson, NY 14537.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following: Ontario County Humane Society, The , and The Port Gibson United Methodist Church.
An avid antique collector, "Bill" had a love for anything old, and potentially fixable. A highly skilled, veteran mechanic, he loved old cars, Victrolas, and trinkets. He loved to tinker around the house and in his "Old Man's Garage." He will be deeply missed by his closest family, as well as all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn (Beal) Schall; children Daniel (Kimberly) Schall, and Diane Schall; grandchildren Zachary Minier, Katherine, and William Schall; sister, Sylvia (Lynn) Smalt; and nephew, David (Arlene) Spike; brothers-in-law Robert (Wilma) Spike, Richard (Phyllis) Beal, William (Michelle Nogan) Beal, Larry (Cathy) Beal, and Don (Jan) Beal; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother; and his father; and a nephew, James Spike.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020