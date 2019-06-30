WATERLOO/CLIFTON SPRINGS–William H. Clyde, age 89, passed away after a short illness, but a long beautiful life.



Friends may attend a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday (July 1) at Geneva Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held at noon Tuesday (July 2) in Whitney Cemetery.



Bill was born on May 19, 1930 in Syracuse, N.Y., a classic gentleman and friend to all. Bill was a truck driver for 65 years, finally retiring at the age of 85. He was a lifetime athlete from high school, playing golf and bowling up until May. He bowled a 300 game and made a hole in one. Everything he did was with great pride. Bill had many friends and a larger than life handshake. He was always making everyone smile with his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed many things in life, his family was number one, the New York Yankees, country music, the Adirondacks and dancing. He was a master craftsman/woodworker making many beautiful pieces that will be cherished by family for many years to come.



He is survived by wife, Carol Davids; three children William (Jacquie Jantzen) Clyde, Cynthia Michalak, Stephen (Mary) Clyde; grandchildren Jessica (Clay Burke) Clyde, Elan Joseph Jimenez, Katelyn (Michael) Cipolla, Megan (Ross) Whimpey, Jacob (Allison Conelly) Clyde, Nathan Michalak; two great-grandsons Jackson and Jacob Cipolla; four step-children Cheryl (Hank) Sandlas, Bob (Kelly) Davids, Sue (Peter) Arseneault, Al (Carrie) Davids; nine step-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his first wife of 63 years, Dorothea Clyde; granddaughters Sarah, and Carrie; sister, Nancy; and brother, Wayne.