PENN YAN - William H. Moravec, age 94, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away at home on Friday (July 3, 2020).
Bill was born in Elmira, N.Y. on February 9, 1926, the son of the late Barney and Alice (Hitchcock) Moravec. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy Class of 1944 and was a member of the 1943 Champion Football Team. Bill enlisted in the US Navy on September 12, 1944 and served on the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14) as a Fireman First Class in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He was Honorably Discharged on July 15, 1946. He married his Bride of 71 years, Marilyn (Davidson) Moravec on January 29, 1949. Bill worked at the family business with his father, Barney Moravec, Inc. He worked at the St. Lawrence Seaway Construction, the New York State Thruway Construction, and had worked or directed work on thousands of wells, elevator shafts and de-watering projects throughout NYS. Bill had developed water supplies for Corning Glass, Westinghouse, and numerous municipalities including Dundee. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and served as President from 1982 to 1983 and Kiwanis Lt. Governor of the Fingers Lakes Division 1988. He was also a member of the Empire State Water Well Drillers Association, as well as, the National Ground Water Association. Bill was a life time member of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church since he was a child. He was an avid hunter, auto racing enthusiast, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn Jane (Davidson) Moravec; children William A. (Patricia) Moravec, John K. Moravec, Elizabeth M. (David) Fultz, and Richard S. (Judy) Moravec; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with two due in the fall; and sisters Nancy Beach and Marie Wright; and cousin, Marcy Smith.
In addition to his parents; Bill was predeceased by his son, Robert Moravec.
