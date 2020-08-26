OLD FORGE - Our strong and kind William (Bill) Hart Gulvin passed away August 19, 2020 at age 76 after an extended hospital stay. Those that knew him affectionately called him "Gully," and the extremely fortunate called him Dad, Grandpa, "Pa," brother, Uncle, or friend.
A resident of Old Forge, N.Y., Bill was born in Geneva, N.Y. to Evan and Muriel Holliday Gulvin on February 20, 1944. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1962. Bill was an avid sports fan and played lacrosse, rugby, baseball, football, and tennis. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the West Lake Road Fire Department in Geneva. Bill married his loving wife, JulieAnn, in 1976. They resided in New Jersey for almost thirty years while raising their family. Bill retired from American National Can in 1994 and moved to Eagle Bay, N.Y., where he worked at multiple marinas on the Fulton Chain of Lakes.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Evan and Muriel Gulvin and daughter Gwenda Seidler. He is survived by his wife JulieAnn; children Robert (Tammy) Walsh, and Deanna Walsh. He was blessed with five grandchildren and one great granddaughter: Kayla (Ryan) Stimpson, Hannah (Hyrum) Gurr, Philip Walsh, Gianna Seidler, Arianna Walsh; Mary Gurr. Bill is also leaving behind his beloved sisters, Evelyn (Dick) Stimpson, Susan Millerd, and Sharon (George) Smith. He is also survived by brother-in-law Bruce (Diana) Kozak, sister-in-law Bonnie (Michael) Curry, ten nieces and nephews, and 11 great-nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. for their exceptional and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the Old Forge Fire Department Ambulance Fund or West Lake Road Fire Department. Online condolences can be left at www.RochesterCremation.com
This loving tribute was written by granddaughter Kayla Rae Stimpson and niece Shannon "Lizzy" Curry.