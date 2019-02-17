STANLEY/ROCHESTER - William Herbert Rohring, age 73, died February 10, 2019.
Memorial Contributions to honor Bill's life and memory can be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Ave, Suite 300, Portland, OR 97223, as a tribute gift.
Sacrificially loving and overwhelmingly loved, Bill is survived by wife, Janice Reed Rohring; son, William (Michelle) Rohring; three daughters Kimberly Rohring, Carol (Matt) Geldof and Catherine Rohring; three grandsons Thain Rohring, Daxon Rohring and Willem Geldorf; great-grandson, Remington Rohring; brother, Donald Rohring, and five siblings Morris (Alma) Gage Jr., Bruce (Angela) Gage, Dennis (Debbie) Gage, Nancy Gage Wemett and Steve Gage.
He is remembered by three very special aunts, Vi, Flo and Ruth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Bill was predeceased by his father, Delbert Rohring Sr.; mother, Jayne Rohring Gage; stepfather, Morris Gage Sr.; brothers Delbert "Skip" Rohring and Richard Rohring.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019