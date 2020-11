GENEVA - William Hunt III, 64, passed away on October 16, 2020, after an extended illness, at Highland Hospital.Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on November 12, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St., Geneva, N.Y. Military Honors will be given at 12:00 noon in Sampson Veteran's Cemetery.He is survived by his son William Hunt, IV.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com