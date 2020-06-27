DUNDEE - William Judd Brown, age 83, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away Monday (June 22, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, in Geneva, N.Y. with family at his side.
There are no prior calling hours. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.
"Bill" was born July 19, 1936 in Windham Township, Pennsylvania, one of five sons of the late Judd Arthur and Roberta (Dutton) Brown. He graduated from Rome Pennsylvania High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1955. He moved to New York in 1959. On June 18, 1960 in the Dundee Methodist Church he married the former Irene E. Howell. Having experience in farming Bill worked for Agway Inc. for 17 years, having started in Horseheads, then Dundee, transferred to Wyoming, N.Y. and finally back to Dundee, where he retired from in 1977. Later in his life he enjoyed being a driver for the Mennonite Community, developing many wonderful friendships from behind the steering wheel.
An avid Sportsman and conscientious hunter, he travelled to Maine, Canada and out West. He also loved to coon hunt with his dog, Sputter. He was a hunter safety instructor for many years. Bill was a member of the Barrington Rifle Club since 1959; Life Member of the North American Hunting Club; member of the N.R.A., and Crossbow Federation of America. He was a Past Commander of the Dundee American Legion and a former Vice Commander of the Yates County American Legion. He also enjoyed golf and gardening in his spare time. Bill loved to build things with his hands, such as rocking horses and rocking chairs for his grandchildren that have now been passed on to his great grandchildren; several pieces of furniture and the home in which he and his wife have resided in since 1995.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his wife of 60 years, Irene H. Brown at home; three sons David W. Brown (Cindy Gillette), Thomas A. (Dawn) Brown, both of Dundee, Paul A. (Karen) Brown of Himrod; eight grandchildren Jennifer (Adam) Cordona, Christopher Myles, Kelli A. Brown, Dustin T. Brown (Kailey Jensen), Trey C. Brown, Hannah K. (Preston) Washburn, Mason P. Brown (Mackenzie Bailey), Haley S. (Jon) Eagley; eight great grandchildren Gabriel and Makayla Cordona, Zoey and Kynleigh Brown, Tayden and Tysen Washburn, Kane Robb, and Everlee Eagley; along with numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
He was predeceased by four brothers James Brown, Roger N. Brown, Charles Brown, and Kenneth Brown.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.