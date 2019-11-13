|
|
GENEVA- William J. Gallagher, Jr., age 62, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (November 14) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Members of the Nester Hose will meet at 6 p.m. and members of the Knights of Columbus will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday (November 15) with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nester Hose Company 207 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Bill was born on January 12, 1957 in Geneva the son of William J. and Ruth Baroody Gallagher. He was a graduate of DeSales High School class of 1975 and Finger Lakes Community College with an Associate degree in Criminal Justice.
Bill started his long career in law enforcement at the Ontario County Sheriff's Office in 1979 as a Dispatcher, appointed County Police Officer in 1980, Sergeant in 1986, Lieutenant in 2003. Bill retired in 2016 and stayed on part-time with the Sheriff's Office and was currently the Accreditation Manager.
He was a life member of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department, had served as Lieutenant, Captain, President and presently serving as Secretary of the company. Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus council 272 and the Sons of American Legion.
Bill was a devoted and caring husband and father who put his family above all else. He adored his daughter and enjoyed all of her sporting events.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Shannon (Jake Spina) Gallagher of Canandaigua; mother, Ruth Gallagher of Geneva; brother, Daniel Asa (Charmaine) Gallagher of Geneva; nephew, Daniel Seamus Gallagher of Geneva; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill was predeceased by his father, William J. Gallagher, Sr.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019