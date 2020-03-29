|
SENECA FALLS – William J. Trout, Jr. 77, 50 E. Bayard St., passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) in Geneva General Hospital.
Calling hours and memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or the American Diabetes Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 10367, Alexandria, VA, 22312.
Bill was born March 4, 1943 in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Bill was the son of William J., Sr. and Grace Updyke Trout. He was a 1961 graduate of Romulus Central School District. Graduating from high school, Bill was employed at Willard Psychiatric Hospital for several years. He spent the bulk of his career, several decades, working for the Peter Koch family of dealerships in various capacities, with several years spent as general manager. Towards the end of his career in the auto industry he owned Bill Trout Lincoln Mercury in Seneca Falls, N.Y. While semi-retired, he worked at the county jail and also served as the Town of Fayette Highway Superintendent. Bill was an avid race car fan, as well, and spent many years as a sprint and modified race car team owner.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda J. Poormon Trout; son, Jeffrey H. Trout of Seneca Falls; daughter, Marcie (Jamie) McMahon of Fairport; his beloved grandchildren Aidan Trout, Evan Trout, Morgan Trout, Rowan Trout, Maggie McMahon, and Colin McMahon; brother, Richard Trout of Zephyrhills, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Janet Clendenen of Seneca Falls; father-in-law, Howard Poormon of Fayette; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Robert Trout.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenugfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020